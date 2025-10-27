Nine years after Holey-Artisan attack, why Bangladesh is welcoming Zakir Naik now

New Delhi, Oct 27 Following the 2016 Dhaka Holey Artisan Bakery terror attack, the Sheikh Hasina government had banned Zakir Naik's Peace TV. The decision was taken after one of the attackers had said that he and his associates were inspired by the rabid speeches made by Naik.

Now, the Bangladesh government, led by Muhammad Yunus, is set to roll out the red carpet to Naik. This is yet another sign of how radical the country is becoming, following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina. The Yunus government has approved a month-long visit by Naik, which would begin on November 28 and end on December 20. During this period, Naik would travel across the country and deliver speeches.

Naik is known for delivering rabid speeches. He has very often propagated for radical Islam and has even supported many terror groups openly. He is wanted in India in several cases filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) relating to hate speeches and inciting communal disharmony.

The visit by Naik to Bangladesh would be his first, and it also comes within a year of Pakistan hosting him for a similar nationwide visit. In Pakistan, too, Naik was given a red carpet welcome, and he met with the highest-ranking politicians and officials during the visit.

Officials say that Naik is known for his anti-India stance. While in India, through his NGOs, he has indulged in several anti-India activities. His name has also cropped up in several forced conversion cases in Kerala, which were linked with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

His visit to Bangladesh comes at a time when the Indian agencies have been flagging the rise of radicalisation in the country. The Yunus government, which is said to be a puppet of the Jamaat-e-Islami, has released scores of terrorists and has also encouraged the rise of radicalisation. It has rolled out the red carpet to the ISI, which is carrying out anti-India activities in Bangladesh unabated.

Analysts say that Naik's trip to Bangladesh is a well-thought-out one. Naik, during his month-long visit, will visit many parts of the country, during which he will give talks about the importance of violent Islam.

If his Pakistan visit is anything to go by, then he would also meet with the chiefs of terror groups. During his Pakistan visit, he met with Muzammil Iqbal Hashmi, Muhammad Harris Dhar, and Faisal Nadeem, the top commanders of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. All these persons have been designated terrorists by the United States since 2008.

His Bangladesh visit would be no different, and during his tours, he is expected to meet with commanders of various terror outfits of the Harper-ul-Jihadi Islami (HuJI) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh (JMB).

These are the two terror groups that the ISI has identified to carry out strikes in India. In fact, the ISI has sent top commanders of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad to Bangladesh to train members of the HuJI and JMB. While the ISI has already chalked out the plan against India by using Bangladesh-based terror groups, the visit by Naik would give a boost to such activities.

In 2016, following the Dhaka attack, he immediately fled India. One of the bombers had said that he was inspired by Naik's speech on YouTube. Naik currently lives in Malaysia and has been denied visas by Britain and Canada.

Through his Peace TV, he propagates violent Islam. He has even launched channels both in Urdu and Bangla. Naik is the same person who made the controversial statement in which he said, "If bin Laden is fighting the enemies of Islam, I am for him. If he is terrorising America, the biggest terrorist, I am with him. Every Muslim should be a terrorist." He, however, said that he was misquoted.

