Ninth Sikh Guru’s unparalleled courage, supreme sacrifice inspire millions: PM Modi

Kurukshetra, Nov 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the ninth Sikh Guru’s unparalleled courage and supreme sacrifice inspire millions, asserting that standing on this land of Kurukshetra, Lord Krishna declared the protection of truth and justice as the greatest religion.

Guru Tegh Bahadur, the Sikh Guru, also considered the protection of truth, justice and faith as his duty, and protected this duty by sacrificing his life.

“Today, when the Dharma Dhwaja has been hoisted in Ayodhya, I have the opportunity to seek blessings from the Sikh community,” PM Modi said here in the state-level special programme to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru.

“Just a short while ago, the Panchjanya Memorial was also inaugurated on the land of Kurukshetra. Standing on this very land of Kurukshetra, Lord Krishna declared the protection of truth and justice as the greatest religion... Guru Tegh Bahadur-ji also considered the protection of truth, justice and faith as his duty and protected this duty by sacrificing his life.”

“On this historic occasion, the government of India has the privilege of dedicating a commemorative postage stamp and a special coin at the feet of Guru Tegh Bahadur-ji. I wish that our government continues to serve the Guru tradition in this manner,” PM Modi, donning a ‘Kesari’ headgear, said.

At the event, PM Modi released a special coin and a commemorative stamp marking the martyrdom anniversary.

Saying that this sacred land of Kurukshetra is an important centre of the Sikh tradition, PM Modi said, “See the good fortune of this land, almost all the Gurus of the Sikh tradition visited here during their holy journey. When the ninth Guru, Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur-ji, visited this holy land, he left an impression of his intense penance and fearless courage here.”

PM Modi paid obeisance to Sri Guru Granth Sahib and later visited the exhibition organised to commemorate the 350th Shaheedi Diwas.

The Prime Minister said before the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur-ji, Kashmiri Hindus were being forcibly converted to Islam by the Mughal aggressors. In this crisis, a group of the oppressed sought the support of Guru Sahib.

The Prime Minister recalled that Guru Sahib had told them to clearly convey to Aurangzeb that if Guru Tegh Bahadur himself accepted Islam, then they too would adopt the religion.

Haryana Governor Asim Kumar Ghosh, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President Jagdish Singh Jhinda were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ‘Panchjanya Memorial’ built in honour of the sacred conch of Lord Krishna in Jyotisar.

He also visited the Experience Centre in Jyotisar.

The Prime Minister said personalities like Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur-ji are rare in history, and their life, sacrifice and character are a great source of inspiration.

Later, the Prime Minister performed Darshan and Pooja at Brahma Sarovar, one of India’s most sacred pilgrimage sites, said to be associated with the divine revelation of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita.

This visit coincided with the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav, which is currently being held in Kurukshetra till December 5.

Recalling that five-six years ago, a remarkable coincidence had taken place. He highlighted that on November 9, 2019, when the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the Ram Mandir, he was at Dera Baba Nanak for the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor.

The Prime Minister remarked that on that day, he was praying for the path of Ram Mandir’s construction to be cleared and for the aspirations of crores of Ram devotees to be fulfilled.

He stated that the prayers of all were answered as the verdict in favour of the Ram Mandir was delivered on the same day.

The Prime Minister noted that now, when the Dharma Dhwaja has been established in Ayodhya, he has once again received the opportunity to seek blessings from the Sikh Sangat.

