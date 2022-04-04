NIOS 10th, 12th class exam to hold today, know the important instructions for students

NIOS is going to conduct the class 10, 12 exams 2022 from Monday, April 4, and both class exams will conclude on April 30. If you are from class 10th or 12th, you can download the hall ticket from the official website nios.ac.in. NIOS 10th and 12th exam results are going to be declared 6 weeks after the last date of the exam. The students can check the class 10, 12 exam results on the website- nios.ac.in. After the results board will issue the mark sheet, provisional certificate, and migration-cum-transfer certificate.

Important instructions for aspirants before going to the exam

Students must carry admit cards to the exam hall.

Given the Covid situation in the country, students must wear masks following social distancing, and other majors which are written on admit cards.

Students should report at least 30 minutes before the set exam timing.

Mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets are not allowed in the exam hall.



