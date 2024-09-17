Nipah Virus: 13 High-Risk Contacts Test Negative in Malappuram, Says Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced on Tuesday that 13 people from a high-risk group, who had come into contact with a 24-year-old man who died from the Nipah virus in Malappuram district last week, have tested negative for the disease.

Out of the 175 people on the contact list of the deceased, the samples of these 13 individuals were tested at the Manjeri Government Medical College in Malappuram. The minister stated that the health department is taking all possible measures to control the spread of the disease by identifying as many people as possible who came into contact with the deceased and administering preventive medication to them.

"The samples of those in the high risk category and the persons showing any symptoms are being collected and sent for testing. Samples of more people will be collected today," she said. Though the chance of any spread of the disease is unlikely, the samples of every person showing symptoms would be tested, she said.

George also mentioned that the state health department has maintained constant communication with the Centre and health authorities in Karnataka, where the deceased man was studying. With their support, contacts, including classmates and friends, have been traced. Restrictions in containment zones will continue as per protocol. The Kerala government has imposed restrictions in Malappuram, where five wards in two panchayats have been declared containment zones, prohibiting large gatherings.

