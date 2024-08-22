Nirmal Singh blames 3 dynastic political families for situation in J&K

New Delhi, Aug 22 BJP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) deputy chief minister, Dr Nirmal Singh on Thursday slammed three dynastic political families for the situation in J&K.

"The three political families (Gandhi, Abdullah, Mufti) are continuously targeting the BJP, which shows they somehow lack the confidence to contest elections in J&K," he told IANS.

The BJP leader also targeted the Opposition parties in the fray for the J&K elections and said, “The Congress has not won any seats in J&K and not even its traditional seat of Ladakh. Abdullah and Mufti also lost their hold in J&K. It shows the people want development."

“There has been about 75 per cent reduction in terrorist incidents and 2 crore tourists visit J&K every year. People feel safe here and it has increased religious tourism such as Vaishno Devi and Amarnath Yatra simultaneously," he stated.

"The youths of J&K have got their confidence back as they have started participating in sports and mainstream jobs," the BJP leader said.

Talking about development in J&K, Nirmal Singh said that the situation was far better than earlier and schools and colleges were being opened.

The BJP leader also talked about the statehood status of J&K and said, "It will be sorted out soon."

Meanwhile, the Congress and the National Conference announced an alliance on Thursday to fight the forthcoming J&K elections.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi began interactions with party workers in J&K in preparation for the Assembly polls.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BJP appointed its former National General Secretary Ram Madav and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as incharge for the forthcoming elections.

Assembly polls in J&K will be held in three phases between September 18 to October 1. The counting of votes will be held on October 4.

