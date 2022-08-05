Nirmala Sitharaman gives a fitting reply to AAP MLA Raghav Chadha's GST concept

A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and drew her attention towards the imposition of 12% GST imposition on sarais (inns) in the area around the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar. The AAP leader today launched a sharp attack on Sitharaman on GST. Posting on his offical Twitter account, Chadha wrote, Hon'ble FM @nsitharaman, claimed in Parliament that expensive goods do not lead to higher GST collection as consumption reduces. It would be amiss on my part to not set the record straight, as the aam aadmi has known all along that this logic does not apply to essential goods. However, in her argument, Sitharaman perfectly counter argued Chadha's wrong conception of GST which left the other members in splits. Watch the entire video here....

Dear AAP, It’s parliament not your one sided PC or fixed News interview that you go away without answer and getting counter. pic.twitter.com/Jk32VIUkxn — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) August 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Friday thanked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) clarified that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will not apply on room rents of ‘sarais’ (inns) or properties managed by religious and charitable institutions.He further said, “All the Serais in the vicinity of Gurudwaras and other religious places, managed by trusts, will be exempted, with respect to the renting of rooms by them. I thank (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman for acceding to this demand.”