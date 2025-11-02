Nishad community presents fish to PM Modi for election win in Bihar

New Delhi, Nov 2 As Prime Minister Narendra Modi stormed through Bihar on Sunday with a high-voltage campaign blitz, two back-to-back rallies in Arrah and Nawada, followed by a massive roadshow in Patna, the NDA camp brimmed with confidence, sensing momentum firmly in its favour ahead of the Assembly elections.

In Patna, members of the Nishad community performed a symbolic ritual, presenting fish to invoke good fortune for PM Modi and the NDA.

“Before starting any new work, a ‘jatra’ is done with curd and fish. PM Modi has come today, so we performed his ‘jatra’ for his victory,” said a supporter to IANS, asserting that Nishads would rally behind NDA leader Hari Sahni and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Another attendee echoed the sentiment, stating they “showed fish to the Prime Minister so that his government is formed again,” adding confidently, “NDA will win, Nitish Kumar will be Chief Minister again.”

Crowds thronged the roads as PM Modi’s cavalcade moved through Patna, with people waving flags and showering petals.

BJP leader Sushma Sahu praised the Prime Minister’s “unmatched energy,” saying his presence radiated spiritual strength. “God knows from which soil he is made… after so many programs, the aura on his face shows no fatigue,” she remarked.

Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal declared that the NDA would return to power with a two-thirds majority, citing “strong public trust” in the Modi-Nitish duo’s development push.

RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha echoed the optimism, noting the “lakhs of people” who gathered as a clear endorsement of the BJP-led alliance.

LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Hulas Pandey said Modi’s presence had given NDA workers and voters “new energy,” insisting the electorate would deliver “maximum seats” to the coalition.

With the campaign intensity rising and traditional support bases mobilising, the BJP and its allies are betting big on PM Modi’s charisma to convert crowds into votes — and return the NDA to power in Bihar.

--IANS

