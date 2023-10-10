Nishad Party asks Yogi for reservation for Nishads in UP

Lucknow, Oct 10 As the general elections draw near, vote bank politics is gaining ground. Nishad Party chief and Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad has raised the issue of reservation for Majhwar (fishermen) community in a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The meeting took place on Monday.

Nishad said on Tuesday that he requested the chief minister to talk to the Centre about removing the discrepancies made by the previous government on reservation to the Majhwar community.

Reservation should be implemented as soon as possible, he said.

He further said that he had raised the demand for inclusion of Nishad, Majhwar, Kewat and Mallah communities in the Scheduled Caste category and reservation for them in the government jobs accordingly.

“The central and the state governments are working to revive the glorious history of the fishermen community. A 56 feet tall statue of Lord Ram and Maharaja Nishadraj is being installed in Shringverpur Dham of Prayagraj district. The work is almost complete,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor