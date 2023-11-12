Nishad Party plans its own Deepotsav in Prayagraj

Lucknow, Nov 12 Inspired by the Deepotsav in Ayodhya, the Nishad Party will celebrate a similar event at Shringverpur Fort in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on November 18, a week after the Ayodhya event.

The party has invited people from the community to take part in the ‘Shringverpur Deepotsav’ in large numbers.

Shravan Nishad, party MLA and son of party national president Sanjay Nishad, will participate in the event along with party workers and leaders.

The programme will start with a ‘puja’ at Ramchaura ghat and end with lighting ‘diyas’ at the fort.

Sources said the purpose of the event is to highlight the glorious past of the Nishads.

Besides telling the community that it has been instrumental in getting the fort restored to its old glory, it has asked cadre to campaign against the mosque located inside the fort premises.

The fort has a 56-ft tall statue of Lord Ram and Nishad king.

It will be officially unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for which Sanjay Nishad has asked party workers to make arrangements.

The fort has been renovated by the Yogi government, as it was one of the poll promises made by the BJP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor