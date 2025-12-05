Nishant Kumar likely to join politics soon: Sanjay Jha

Patna, Dec 5 Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, is now poised to enter Bihar politics, with strong indications coming from Sanjay Kumar Jha, the national working president of the JD-U and a close confidant of the Chief Minister.

Speaking to the media at Patna Airport, Jha made a significant statement that has further fuelled speculation about Nishant’s political debut.

For a long time, there has been a growing demand within the JDU and the wider NDA alliance for Nishant Kumar to step into active politics.

Many believed that he might contest from a seat in Nalanda in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections.

However, JD-U formed the government with a strong majority without fielding Nishant.

Despite this, discussions about Nishant’s political entry have continued within party circles.

The JD-U leadership has repeatedly said that Nishant is welcome to enter politics and even assume major responsibilities within the party, but the final decision rests with his father, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

On Friday, however, a key development occurred at Patna Airport.

While Nishant Kumar was interacting with the media, Sanjay Kumar Jha, standing beside him, addressed reporters and openly supported Nishant’s political entry.

“Party members, well-wishers, and supporters all want Nishant Kumar to join the party and work. We all want the same, but now it is up to him to decide when he will join,” Jha said.

Earlier, Nishant Kumar had commented on the NDA–JD-U’s emphatic victory, saying it was the blessing of the people of Bihar.

He said the public had once again placed their trust in his father, Nitish Kumar, and the NDA government.

Expressing full faith in his father’s leadership, Nishant said, “My father fulfilled his earlier promises, and this time too he will definitely fulfil the promise of creating one crore jobs and employment opportunities.”

With Sanjay Kumar Jha’s latest remarks, political observers believe that Nishant Kumar’s entry into active politics may now be only a matter of time.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor