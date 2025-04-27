Nishikant Dubey claims Pakistan will be divided into four parts by 2025 under PM Modi's leadership

Deoghar (Jharkhand), April 27 BJP Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey has made a bold claim that by the end of 2025, Pakistan will cease to exist as a country.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Maheshmara railway halt in Deoghar district of Jharkhand on Sunday, Dubey asserted that Pakistan will be divided into four distinct parts this year.

Dubey emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statement on the Pahalgam incident, made during his address in Bihar, carries significant implications. PM Modi had vowed to eradicate terrorism and its supporters, and Dubey believes this will lead to the disintegration of Pakistan.

"We will reclaim the part of Kashmir that Pakistan has occupied. Also, Pakistan will be divided into separate countries named Balochistan, Pakhtunistan, and Punjab. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ensure this," Dubey stated confidently.

He further added, "I am saying this with full confidence. If Pakistan is not divided into multiple parts by the end of this year, then you can accuse the Bharatiya Janata Party of making false promises. Pakistan will be finished; this is Modi's guarantee. This belief is what has made him the Prime Minister of the country."

Referring to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 in which 26 innocent people were killed, Dubey accused the Pakistani army of selectively targeting Indians, especially Hindus. He assured that the Modi government will avenge this attack at any cost.

Before the railway programme, Dubey spoke to the media, highlighting the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He praised PM Modi's global recognition for his capability and strength, and reiterated the PM's commitment to wiping out terrorists and their supporters.

Dubey also claimed that the entire family of Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir has fled abroad, reflecting the fear instilled by PM Modi's decisive actions

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor