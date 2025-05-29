Nissan doubles down on India with €700 million investment plan

New Delhi, May 29 Japanese automaker Nissan has announced that it is moving ahead with its plan to invest €700 million in India over the next two years.

This investment will go towards the launch of multiple new vehicles between 2025 and 2027, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to the Indian market.

Despite recent headlines about Nissan selling its majority 51 per cent stake in its manufacturing plant to alliance partner Renault, the company has made it clear that it is not exiting India.

Instead, Nissan is doubling down on its presence with a focus on product development and production expansion.

At a recent media briefing, Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, strongly denied speculation about a potential exit or shutdown in the country.

“Nissan is not going anywhere. We are staying in India,” Vatsa stated. Dismissing any rumours of an exit or downsizing, Vatsa emphasised that the company's domestic strategy remains unchanged.

“There are no changes in domestic strategies and there are no plans for job cuts,” he said, underlining the company's continued focus on growth.

As evidence of this commitment, he pointed to the substantial $700 million investment Nissan is making in India, alongside an additional $1.8 million investment from the Renault-Nissan Alliance.

“The proof is in the pudding,” Vatsa added, noting that pre-production of upcoming models has already begun and all plans for local and export markets are fully on track.

He also confirmed that pre-production work on two upcoming vehicles has already started.

As part of its expansion strategy, Nissan plans to increase its production capacity in India to 200,000 vehicles by the financial year 2026-27.

Half of this output -- about 100,000 units -- is expected to be exported to overseas markets.

This announcement comes as Nissan celebrates a major milestone in the country, having sold over two lakh units of its popular Magnite SUV.

