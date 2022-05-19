Nithari murders: Surender Koli gets 14th death sentence

New Delhi, May 19 Surender Koli has awarded his 14th death sentence in connection with the infamous Nithari murders in UP's Noida.

Koli, who was found guilty of raping and murdering several children between 2005 and 2006, already been sentenced to death in 13 cases.

The gruesome case came to light in December 2006 when skeletons were found in a drain near a house in Nithari.

In the present case, he was convicted under Indian Penal Code's Section 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and Section 302 (Punishment for murder).

Koli was arrested by the CBI, which filed multiple cases against him and filed the charge sheets in all the cases.

It was alleged that Koli would lure the children to the house, offering them sweets and chocolates, murder them, and have sex with the corpses. He was also accused of cannibalism. He would throw the bones and other body parts into a ditch behind the house.

His employer, businessman Moninder Singh Pandher, who was co-accused of brutal murder and rape in the Nithari case, has been sentenced under section 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act 1956.

