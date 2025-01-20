NITI Aayog, Nasscom Foundation to digitally empower one lakh lives in India

New Delhi, Jan 20 NITI Aayog and Nasscom Foundation on Monday announced their initiative, aligned with the Pradhan Mantri Digital Saksharta Abhiyan, to digitally empowering one lakh lives in India.

The initiative's initial phase focuses on bridging the digital divide by providing digital literacy training and access to essential e-governance services across 60 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) blocks.

The programme will subsequently expand to include all other aspirational blocks.

The participants will be trained on digital skills encompassing foundational computer skills, cybersecurity, and effective internet usage, enabling participants to confidently navigate the digital world.

“Technology is the driving force of progress and empowerment in today’s world. To achieve that growth, digital literacy becomes crucial in ensuring that India’s remotest communities, especially the marginalized PVTGs, have the power to pave the way for sustainable growth and prosperity,” said Jyoti Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Nasscom Foundation.

“The Aspirational Blocks Programme, in partnership with NITI Aayog, is not just about bridging the digital divide -- it’s about deepening democracy and ensuring active participation in shaping the vision of Viksit Bharat,” she added.

Building on the success of Nasscom Foundation’s Aspirational Districts Programme launched in 2022, focusing on bridging the digital divide across 55 aspirational districts across 23 states through Digital Resource Centres, this initiative continues to demonstrate Nasscom Foundation’s commitment to leveraging technology for social impact, driving progress and empowerment in marginalized regions across India.

According to the Tribal Development Report 2022, the literacy rate among PVTGs is just 47.7 per cent, far below the national average of 77.3 per cent which makes the scenario of digital growth extremely vital in these communities.

To address this disparity, nasscom foundation has extended the initiative from aspirational districts to blocks by focusing on communities including women and youth between the ages of 12 and 60, equipping them with essential digital skills and resources to foster holistic growth and inclusion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor