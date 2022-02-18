Nitin Gadkari, Andhra CM inaugurate West Flyover at Vijayawada Benz Circle

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with Union Minister of Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari participated in various development programs being inaugurated in the state on Thursday.

Reddy reached the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium and inaugurated roads and other projects constructed by the National Highways Development Corporation with the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

From 51 projects, the completion of 30 of the 741 km long roads constructed at a cost of Rs 10,400 crore and the completion of 21 more roads already completed at a cost of Rs 11,157 crore, the Chief Minister's Office said.

Post which the Chief Minister and Union Minister reached Benz Circle and inaugurated the newly constructed West Flyover.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said, "Minister Nitin Gadkari ji has put the nation on the fast track through Fastags under National Electronic Toll Collection Program. I can say that with absolute certainty that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has put the Ministry of Road Transportation and Highways on the development path with ease dexterity speed, and finesse wrapped in commitment."

The Chief Minister stated that under the tenure of the Union Minister, the pace of construction went up from 12 km per day in 2014 to about 37 km per day today, and the lengths of the National Highways have increased from 4,193 km in 2014 to a whopping 8,163 km today registering a growth of 95 per cent.

"Since coming into power, we were able to construct the Kanaka Durga Flyover and Benz circle flyover with the cooperation and support of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Ji, and we were able to proceed in this regard with full speed," he said.

Speaking at the occasion, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "It is of great pleasure to me that today's program is one of the historical events in the history of Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh is one of the progressive states, and for progress, the two industry's that are most important are Agriculture and Industry, for industrial development we need water, power transport, and communication."

The Union Minister added, "With the presence of ports in the Andhra Pradesh, increasing the export business will be easy for the AP government, to access progress and development in the state. The most important agenda for the country for Atmrbhar Bharat is we need to increase export and reduce imports."

"By increasing exports, we are going to be creating more employment potential and where we can make Indian economy the number 1 economy in the world, I feel that the role of Andhra Pradesh is very important to make the Indian economy strong, and I'm congratulating the Chief Minister's able leadership, Andhra Pradesh is developing as one of the most important developing states."

( With inputs from ANI )

