Nitin Gadkari Assumes charge as Minister of Road Transport and Highways

Senior BJP figure Nitin Gadkari assumed the role of Minister of Road Transport and Highways on Wednesday, marking his official entry into the position.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Gadkari conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reassigning him this role in Modi 3.0 and remarked that India will be equipped with world-class, modern infrastructure at an accelerated pace under Modi Ji's visionary leadership.

Resuming office as the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, alongside Ministers of State Shri @AjayTamtaBJP Ji and Shri @hdmalhotra Ji.



Heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, for reassigning me this role in Modi 3.0. Under your visionary… pic.twitter.com/wzO3Dg6Bzr — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 12, 2024

Gadkari, often hailed as the 'Highway Man of India', is acknowledged for spearheading the construction of over 54,858 kilometers of national highways across the nation over the past decade.

At 67 years old, hailing from Nagpur, Maharashtra, Gadkari holds the distinction of being the longest-serving Minister of Road Transport and Highways. Under his stewardship, the ministry is steadfastly pursuing the completion of the 1,386-kilometer Delhi-Mumbai Expressway by December this year.

As a former BJP president closely aligned with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Gadkari has clinched victory in three consecutive elections from the Nagpur constituency, home to the RSS headquarters. His recent induction into the NDA government as a cabinet minister transpired on Sunday.

Since 2014, when Gadkari made his debut in the Lok Sabha polls from Nagpur and became a minister at the Centre, he has handled several portfolios like the micro, small and medium enterprises, shipping, water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation, rural development and panchayati raj.



