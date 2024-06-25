Nitin Gadkari endorses NHAI plan on Global Navigation Satellite System-based tolling

New Delhi, June 25 To provide a seamless and barrier-free tolling experience for motorists on National Highways, NHAI subsidiary Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL) organised a day-long international workshop here on Tuesday to discuss the rolling out of a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) based Electronic Toll Collection in India.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was the chief guest at the event attended by senior officials. Industry experts from the US and Europe, attending the workshop, deliberated on various aspects related to smooth implementation of the free-flow tolling system based on GNSS technology in India.

Nitin Gadkari said Global Navigation Satellite System technology enhances navigation and positioning, playing a crucial role in modernising toll collection systems, ensuring seamless travel, and reducing congestion on our roads.

"We are continuously working towards easing citizens' lives, making governance more transparent, and providing faster services," the Union Minister said.

Apart from senior officials from Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, NHAI, IHMCL, representatives from IITs, NIC, NPCI, C-DAC, HOA(I), NHBF, IRF, SIAM, financial institutions and leading global technology companies were present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor