Nitin Gadkari Hails Budget As Catalyst for India’s Economic Superpower Transformation

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has lauded the interim Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, stating that it is poised to propel India towards becoming an economic superpower.

This inventive budget aligns seamlessly with PM Modi Ji's commitment to uplift farmers, women, youth, and the underprivileged," he posted on X. With a clear roadmap for inclusive development, the budget caters to diverse interests of the society, emphasizing infrastructure growth for a new India, he added.

Union defence minister, Rajnath Singh, expressed optimism on Thursday about the interim Union Budget, describing it as a blueprint for a "confident, strong, and self-reliant Viksit Bharat" and foreseeing the Indian economy surging beyond USD 5 trillion by 2027.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Singh highlighted the inclusive nature of the budget, asserting that it caters to the needs of every section of society. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, outlining the government's commitment to transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.