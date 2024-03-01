Nitin Gadkari inaugurates NH projects worth Rs 4,142 cr in UP's Raebareli

New Delhi, March 1 Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday inaugurated eight National Highway (NH) projects worth Rs 4,142 crore at a function held in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli.

The Union Minister said in a social media post that 424 km length of roads and other development works will be done through the projects which will improve the connectivity with other areas of the state and the country.

He said districts like Prayagraj, Raebareli, and Sultanpur, situated at the holy confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, have religious and historical importance.

Nitin Gadkari also laid the foundation stone of two NH projects worth Rs 1,750 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur.

State ministers, MPs, MLAs and officials were present on the occasion.

In a post on social media platform X, the Union Minister said: "Mirzapur district, situated under the shadow of Mother Vindhyavasini, is religiously and naturally important. To develop this entire region, the foundation stone of 2 ambitious National Highway projects costing more than Rs 1750 crore has been laid today."

Among these, a four-lane Mirzapur bypass and a 6-lane bridge on the Ganga river will be constructed on National Highway 135A.

Besides, repair work will be done on a 59 km long road from Mirzapur to Prayagraj and from Prayagraj to Pratapgarh on National Highways 35 and 330.

"With the completion of both these projects, it will be easier for the devotees to reach the religious places in Mirzapur district, which will boost tourism. Economic development will get a new impetus in many districts of Prayagraj and Purvanchal including Mirzapur," he said.

"Construction of 4-lane Mirzapur bypass on river Ganga will provide relief from traffic jams and improve connectivity between Mirzapur-Ayodhya, which will increase trade," the Union Minister added.

