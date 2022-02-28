Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stone for length 5 National Highway projects worth Rs 3,972 cr in K'taka's Belagavi

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday laid the foundation stones for five National Highway projects spread over 238 km and worth Rs 3,972 Cr in Karnataka's Belagavi and said that the projects will improve the interstate road connectivity from Karnataka to Maharashtra and Goa.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi were also present at the event.

"The National Highway Projects of total length 238 km with an investment of Rs 3,972 Cr will improve the interstate road connectivity from Karnataka to Maharashtra and Goa," tweeted Gadkari.

"These NHs will decrease traffic jams and fuel consumption, make commuting faster and improve port connectivity in the region. They will create investments in the region providing impetus to the agriculture, industry, and tourism thereby create employment opportunities for the urban and rural youth of Karnataka," the Minister further said.

( With inputs from ANI )

