Nitin Gadkari says, India's road network will be at par with United States by 2024

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today presented a 'Roadmap' for roads in the country in Parliament. Gadkari made a big announcement that before 2024, India's roads will be like America's. Gadkari also claimed that the distance from Srinagar to Mumbai can be covered by road in just 20 hours.

Citing a statement by former US President John F. Kennedy, Gadkari promised to give his countrymen the same roads as the United States. 'America is a rich country, not becaue it's roads are good. The United States is rich because the roads in the United States are good, "said John F. Kennedy. Gadkari said he would always remember Kennedy's remarks, adding that before the end of 2024, India's roads would be on par with those of the United States.

Gadkari presented a roadmap for road development. Many cities in the nearby states can be reached from Delhi in just two hours. These works will be completed by next December. Delhi-Amritsar distance can be covered in 4 hours. Gadkari said that the distance between Delhi and Mumbai would be reduced in 12 hours and this work would be completed by next December. Gadkari said the Chennai-Bangalore route is being constructed in the south and the list of newly constructed roads is long.