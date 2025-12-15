Nitin Nabin offers prayers at Hanuman temple in Patna before leaving for Delhi

Patna, Dec 15 Senior BJP leader and Bihar Cabinet Minister Nitin Nabin, who has been appointed as the National Working President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, offered prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Patna on Monday before leaving for Delhi.

After offering prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Patna, Nabin visited Rajvanshi Nagar, where he paid floral tributes to his late father and senior BJP leader Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha at his statue.

Interacting with media persons for the first time after assuming the new responsibility, Nitin Nabin expressed gratitude to the party and recalled his father’s ideological legacy.

“The party gave me the opportunity to contest elections 20 years ago after the demise of my father. I am deeply thankful to the Bharatiya Janata Party for trusting me and blessing me with the chance to work alongside party workers, which has brought me to this stage,” Nabin said.

Recalling his father’s ideals, he added, “My father always believed that the party should come first. It is like a mother, and that one should continuously work to take the nation to new heights.”

Highlighting the achievements of the NDA government, Nitin Nabin said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, development has reached the grassroots level.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, development has reached villages, the BJP has expanded its base, and our party has emerged as a party of the poor. The NDA has worked to touch every section of society for their development,” he said.

Responding to a question on upcoming elections in West Bengal, Nabin said BJP workers remain committed in every electoral battle.

“Whether it is West Bengal, Assam, or any other state, BJP workers are always fully committed. This dedication is the beauty of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he said.

Delivering a message to the youth, Nitin Nabin emphasised patience and hard work in public life.

“Young people should have faith in their work. Politics is not a shortcut; it is a long race that requires hard work and patience. Success will come with perseverance,” he said.

During the occasion, BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal accompanied him.

Jaiswal said that a grand welcome has been planned by the party’s top leadership for Nabin.

During his visit, he is expected to meet several senior BJP leaders.

Nitin Nabin’s appointment is being seen as a historic moment for Bihar and eastern India, as he is the first leader from the region to be appointed National Working President of the BJP.

Party sources say the move reflects the leadership’s focus on organisational balance and promotion of younger leadership.

He is also being viewed as a potential future national president of the party.

Founded in April 1980, the BJP is now witnessing a generational shift in its leadership.

At 45 years of age, Nitin Nabin is among the youngest leaders to be entrusted with such a key national organisational role, underlining the party’s confidence in his abilities and long-standing commitment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor