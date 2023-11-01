Nitish denies Oppn's charge of scam in teacher recruitment

Patna, Nov 1 While the opposition leaders are alleging a big scam in the recruitment of teachers in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday denied any wrongdoing.

“The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has conducted the examination in a transparent manner and we are going to distribute the appointment letter tomorrow in Gandhi Maidan. BJP leaders are jealous about it and hence they are making wild allegations on the recruitment of teachers,” Kumar said while interacting with media persons here.

“When BJP was with us, no one was asking questions from us. Now, they are in opposition and hence making statements. They were instructed from higher authority of their party to level wild allegations on our government,” the CM said.

The NDA leaders have been alleging that money has been taken to give jobs to selected candidates.

"Many outside candidates of other states have been given the jobs, but the youths of Bihar have been denied. The Bihar government has done injustice to the BEd candidates who applied for the jobs, took the examination but were not considered for the primary teachers' posts following the Supreme Court decision related to the recruitment of primary teachers in Rajasthan," said Jitan Ram Manjhi, former Chief Minister.

The BEd candidates had said that the Bihar government notification was issued well before the decision of the Supreme Court and Chhattisgarh government considered the BEd candidates for the post of primary teachers. But the Bihar government did not do the same and announced the result only of DL.El.Ed candidates for the primary teachers.

