Nitish Govt to prove majority in Bihar Assembly on February 12 now

Patna, Feb 2 After the formation of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA Government in Bihar on January 28, the date of proving majority in Bihar Assembly has been extended by two days.

The NDA Government was to prove the majority on the first day of the Budget Session of Bihar Assembly on February 10, but now it will be done on February 12 as the Governor is not available from February 9 to 11.

At present the BJP has 78 MLAs, the JD-U has 45, HAM four MLAs and there is one Independent, totaling 128 MLAs in the NDA Government while the majority required in Bihar Assembly is 122.

However, sources say that things are not looking smooth in the NDA Government as it was formed on January 28 and nine ministers, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, were sworn in on that day. But there has been no portfolio distribution till now.

Apart from Nitish Kumar, eight ministers, including the two Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, are without any portfolios at the moment.

On Thursday evening, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

This was followed by their meeting with Nitish Kumar to discuss the portfolio-allocation.

Sources said that the BJP wants the Home department and Nitish Kumar only wants to give those ministries which were allotted to the RJD and Congress party in the Mahagathbandhan Government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor