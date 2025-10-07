Nitish govt’s welfare schemes with Centre’s support may offset anti-incumbency

New Delhi, Oct 7 For nearly two decades, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been one of the most enduring figures in the state. His tenure has been marked by a consistent emphasis on social justice, women’s empowerment, and the upliftment of backward and marginalised communities.

With the Union government’s backing – both financial and political – his government has rolled out a series of welfare schemes that have reshaped Bihar’s social landscape.

As the state heads for another Assembly election, these welfare initiatives are expected to play a decisive role in shaping voter sentiment, where out of a total number of 7.4 crore voters, women comprise over 47 per cent and backward classes about 36 per cent.

While most women electors have been supporting the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for its efforts at helping their cause, the Union government has tried to fight anti-incumbency with a slew of its own initiatives. So far, 1.21 crore women in the state have received a total of Rs 12,100 crore under Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana for starting a business, with more funds to be distributed as the model code of conduct does not apply to existing and running schemes.

While launching the first instalment of the scheme on September 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated how the two brothers – he and Nitish Kumar – are working together for the service, prosperity, and dignity of the women of Bihar. Starting with an initial financial support of Rs 10,000, the scheme can provide up to Rs 2 lakh, based on the success of the enterprise.

The Prime Minister shared how women in Bihar can now open shops selling groceries, utensils, cosmetics, toys, and stationery. They can also pursue livestock-related businesses such as cattle rearing and poultry farming. For all these ventures, necessary training will be provided. Women are also beneficiaries of Union government schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Lakhpati Didi, Mudra Yojana, Drone Didi campaign, Bima Sakhi campaign, and Bank Didi.

Meanwhile, state initiatives like Mukhyamantri Balika Cycle Yojana, uniform and scholarship schemes for girls from backward and economically weaker families, have been supporting the youth. Moreover, the state government mandating 50 per cent reservation for women in local bodies has created a new generation of grassroots female leaders. This move not only gave women a political voice but also reshaped Bihar’s governance culture.

Nitish Kumar has also taken initiatives in setting up women’s helplines and fast‑track courts to address domestic violence and harassment. Additionally, the pension amount for widows and elderly women has been raised significantly, from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100 per month. The ‘double-engine’ efforts to better the lives of women have earned appreciation. Whereas welfare schemes for backward and marginalised communities, the state, with the Union government’s support, has expanded residential schools and hostels for backward communities, hostels, and scholarships for OBC, EBC, and SC/ST students.

Also, programmes like the Kushal Yuva Programme provide training in IT, communication, and entrepreneurship for the backward youth. Through state‑backed corporations, backward caste entrepreneurs have been given access to credit and subsidies, while the Union government’s flagship programmes like MGNREGA and PM‑Kisan have been dovetailed with state schemes to maximise benefits for rural poor and backward communities.

The Nitish government has also championed the cause of EBCs, a group often overshadowed by larger OBC categories.

Many of Bihar’s welfare schemes have been co‑funded by the Union government. For instance, Jeevika’s expansion was supported by central funds and international agencies, while infrastructure projects like roads, electricity, and rural housing have been implemented under centrally sponsored schemes like Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and Saubhagya Yojana. Such initiatives have allowed Nitish Kumar to align state schemes with the Union’s priorities.

The state government has aggressively implemented Ujjwala Yojana (free LPG connections) and Swachh Bharat Mission (toilets for rural households) in Bihar, with Nitish Kumar ensuring the last‑mile delivery.

