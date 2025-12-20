Nitish grieves death of six Bihar labourers in Nagpur accident, announces Rs 2 lakh compensation

Patna, Dec 20 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of six labourers from Bihar in a water tank burst incident at a factory in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The incident occurred at a solar panel manufacturing factory located in the Butibori Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Nagpur.

A 15,000-litre capacity water tank burst, killing six labourers on the spot and seriously injuring nine others.

Among the injured, three are reported to be in critical condition.

Expressing condolences, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar described the incident as extremely tragic and prayed for strength for the bereaved families during this difficult time.

He also wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the accident.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured labourers from Bihar.

He also instructed the Resident Commissioner of Bihar in Delhi to immediately assess the situation, provide all necessary assistance, and ensure smooth arrangements for transporting the bodies of the deceased labourers to their native villages.

Reacting to the incident, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Samrat Choudhary said, “News of a horrific accident in Nagpur, resulting in the death of six labourers and injuries to more than nine people, is deeply saddening. Some of the victims are from Bihar. The government is extending all possible help to the families of the deceased and the injured. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and peace for those who lost their lives.”

Authorities in Maharashtra are continuing treatment of the injured and investigating the cause of the water tank burst.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections against the plant manager, and the district police are investigating the incident.

