Nitish Kumar, Amit Shah seem ill at ease at Eastern Regional Council meeting in Patna

Patna, Dec 10 After one and half years, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the 26th Eastern Regional Council meeting here but both did not seem at ease, as per their body language.

Nitish Kumar, in particular, seemed to welcome Amit Shah only perfunctorily, keeping his gaze largely averted while offering him a flower bouquet, shawl, and memento.

The Bihar Chief Minister also welcomed the representatives of West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand.

Amit Shah came to Patna to participate in the meeting which started at 2 pm and concluded at 5 pm. The leaders discussed safety, security and core issues.

Nitish Kumar had, earlier, skipped several meetings of the NITI Aayog and other government meetings to avoid facing Amit Shah or PM Narendra Modi. However, with Bihar hosting the regional council meeting, Nitish Kumar has no option other than to face Amit Shah.

