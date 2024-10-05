Nitish Kumar announces 10 lakh jobs in next one year

Patna, Oct 5 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced that his government will provide 10 lakh jobs in the next one year.

While chairing JD-U’s executive committee meeting in Patna, the Chief Minister highlighted his administration’s track record. “Around 24 lakh people have already been employed during our tenure and 10 lakh people will be employed in one year,” the Chief Minister announced.

The Chief Minister also reaffirmed his commitment to seek special status or a special package for Bihar, highlighting the state's need for additional resources to address ongoing challenges like floods and overall development.

“I want to ask workers to inform the public about the government's efforts, particularly for minorities, showcasing the party’s inclusive development agenda,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that JD-U will contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), dispelling any notions of rejoining the Grand Alliance, a coalition JD-U was briefly part of in the past.

“I made the mistakes twice in aligning with the opposition, vowing not to repeat them. I want to make it clear that JD-U is firmly with the NDA,” the Chief Minister said.

Water Resources Minister Vijay Chaudhary also reinforced this stance, asserting that the 2025 election will be fought under Nitish Kumar's leadership, with a focus on securing a larger majority than in the previous election.

“We will launch a new program aimed at strengthening the party's relationship with its NDA allies, to win over 220 seats,” Chaudhary said.

