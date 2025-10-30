Nitish Kumar being remote-controlled by Centre: Rahul Gandhi

Biharsharif, Oct 30 Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, campaigning for Bihar elections on the second consecutive day, stepped up his attack on the double-engine government under Nitish Kumar and accused it of betraying the people of the state on basic public services, including education, health, sanitation and more.

He also made a startling claim that it was not Nitish Kumar but the Centre that was ruling the state because the Bihar CM is being remote-controlled by the Modi government.

“Nitish ji's remote control is in Narendra Modi's hands. Therefore, I don't think that the government is being run by Nitish Kumar. In reality, the government is being run by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” he claimed.

Congress MPs pointed out attacks on Nitish dispensation while he was addressing a mega rally in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's home district, Nalanda.

Describing the people of Bihar as hardworking, he said that their presence is visible not just in India but also abroad in cities like Dubai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, where they built infrastructure with their blood and sweat but are reduced to nothing in their home state.

Targeting the Bihar government over ‘paper leaks’, he said that the talent and potential of Bihar residents were not being optimally utilised because the dreams of youth are ruined due to incidents like this.

Further refuting the Bihar government’s tall claims of transformation in the past few years, he said that the truth is starkly different from what is being proclaimed.

“Nitish Kumar says that he has transformed Bihar. But the truth is that people in Bihar are not getting facilities like education and healthcare. There is always a long line of people from Bihar at AIIMS in Delhi, who come from different districts here to get treatment there. When I met those people, they told me - if someone goes to a hospital in Bihar for treatment, they don't come back,” he said, evoking reactions from the crowd.

Congress leader also sought to assure the voters in poll-bound state and claimed that the day when the Grand Alliance government is formed in Bihar, the world's largest university will be built in Nalanda.

--IANS

mnp/mr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor