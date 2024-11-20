Nitish Kumar congratulates Indian Hockey Team for defeating China

Patna, Nov 20 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated the Indian Women’s Hockey Team for their historic victory in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024, where India defeated China 1-0 in the final at the State Sports Academy and Bihar Sports University-cum-State Sports Complex, Rajgir on Wednesday.

This marks India's third title in the competition, equaling South Korea's record.

Nitish Kumar praised the team’s effort and dedication, stating: "Congratulations and best wishes on India's victory in the Asian Women's Hockey Championship Trophy held at the State Sports Academy and Bihar Sports University-cum-State Sports Complex, Rajgir."

He expressed pride in the fact that this prestigious tournament was hosted in Bihar for the first time and highlighted the significance of the Indian team’s victory:

"India has created history by defeating China 1-0 in the final match, which is a matter of pride for the whole country. This victory reflects the hard work, energy, patience, and determination of the Indian team."

The sole and decisive goal came from Deepika, who skillfully converted a penalty corner in the third quarter of the final game to defeat China.

This was the first time the Asian Champions Trophy was held in Bihar, marking a milestone for the state in hosting an international sporting event. The victory is seen as a proud moment not only for India but also for Bihar, showcasing the state’s growing contribution to Indian sports.

Nitish Kumar concluded his message with warm wishes for the Indian women’s hockey team’s future endeavours, reinforcing the state’s support for sports and athletes.

Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya extended his congratulations to the Indian women’s hockey team for their remarkable victory in the final of the Women's Asian Championship Trophy, where they defeated China 1-0. Mandaviya, the chief guest at the final match in Rajgir, lauded the team for making the country proud.

“Our women's hockey team has made the country proud by defeating China 1-0 in the final of the Women's Asian Championship Trophy. Congratulations to the entire team on this brilliant victory. Keep making India proud like this. Heartiest wishes for the future,” Mandaviya posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Mandaviya visited the famous Vishnupad Temple in Gaya, accompanied by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, where they offered prayers. While interacting with media personnel in Gaya, Mandaviya emphasised the government’s vision for sports development.

“In sports, no one loses but wins. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that by the centenary of independence in 2047, India will rank among the top 1 to 5 countries in world sports. For this, a comprehensive plan is being worked upon,” he said.

Mandaviya highlighted the steps being taken under the Khelo India initiative, which focuses on identifying and nurturing talent at the grassroots level.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor