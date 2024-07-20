Nitish Kumar directs officials to proactively control crime in Bihar

Patna, July 20 In the wake of growing criticism over escalating crime rates in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday chaired a high-level meeting on law and order and directed officials to take proactive steps to curb crime and bring criminals under control.

He emphasised the urgency of improving the law and order situation and instructed the officials to intensify their efforts to ensure the safety and security of the state's residents.

The Bihar government is currently facing significant criticism due to a series of violent incidents, including murder, loot, rape, gang rape, dacoity, and other crimes occurring regularly across the state. The recent murder of Jitan Sahani, the father of VIP chief Mukesh Sahani, has particularly shocked the state and the nation.

Chief Secretary Brajesh Melhotra, DGP R.S. Bhatti, and senior officials of the Bihar Police were present at the meeting at the Chief Minister's official residence and District Magistrates, Senior Superintendents of Police, and Superintendents of Police also participated through video conferencing.

The DGP briefed the Chief Minister on the preventive measures taken by the department to control crime. He highlighted the effectiveness of the DIAL 112 emergency service in combating crime and presented data showing a decline in the crime rate.

District officials shared their perspectives on the preventive measures they have implemented to control crime, noting a significant reduction in organised crime in the state.

Meanwhile, BJP's Maharajganj MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal acknowledged that Bihar has good governance but emphasised that if crime incidents continue to occur frequently, the provision of encounters should be considered. "If state police are arresting criminals, that is good, but if required, encounters could be another option that state police should look into," he said.

