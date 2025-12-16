Nitish Kumar govt announces implementation of ‘Saat Nishchay - 3’ in Bihar

Patna, Dec 16 The Nitish Kumar government on Tuesday announced the implementation of ‘Saat Nishchay–3’ (Seven Resolves–3) in Bihar, unveiling an ambitious roadmap aimed at accelerating the state’s overall development. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shared the decision through a social media post after the cabinet meeting.

The new phase of governance focuses on employment generation, industrial growth, agriculture, education, healthcare, infrastructure development and good governance, to transform Bihar into a developed and self-reliant state.

First Resolve: Double Employment -- Double Income

The foremost goal under the first resolve is to double Bihar’s per capita income. The Chief Minister said several schemes are being rolled out to achieve this target.

Under the Chief Minister’s Women Employment Scheme, women will receive Rs 10,000 for self-employment, with additional financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh to help expand their enterprises. The 94 lakh poor families identified through the 2023 caste-based and socio-economic survey will be given priority under employment initiatives.

To boost local products, markets and bazaars will be developed across the state. The government has set an ambitious target of creating one crore jobs and employment opportunities over the next five years. A dedicated Department of Youth, Employment and Skill Development has already been established to drive this effort.

Second Resolve: Prosperous Industry – Empowered Bihar

To fast-track industrial development, the government has constituted three high-level committees chaired by the Chief Secretary. These committees will work towards developing Bihar as a technology hub of eastern India, creating a world-class work environment, and encouraging local entrepreneurs and youth to set up industries within the state.

Industrial areas will be developed in all districts, and the government aims to attract Rs 50 lakh crore in private investment over the next five years. A new Directorate of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the Bihar Marketing Promotion Corporation have been created to promote exports and local products.

The government has also decided to restart nine closed sugar mills in phases and establish 25 new sugar mills across Bihar.

Third Resolve: Progress in Agriculture – Prosperity for the State

The government will accelerate the Fourth Agricultural Roadmap (2024-2029) to increase farmers’ income. A dedicated Makhana (fox nut) roadmap will be introduced to boost production and processing.

Special emphasis will be placed on dairy and fisheries, with plans to form milk cooperatives in every village and establish ‘Sudha’ sales centres in every panchayat. Efforts to ensure irrigation water to every field will also be intensified.

Fourth Resolve: Advanced Education – A Bright Future

A separate Higher Education Department has been constituted. Prestigious and old educational institutions will be upgraded as Centres of Excellence, and a new Education City will be developed in the state.

Fifth Resolve: Accessible Healthcare – A Safe Life

Under this resolve, block-level Community Health Centres will be upgraded into Speciality Hospitals, while District Hospitals will be developed into Super Speciality Hospitals. Public-private partnerships will be encouraged for setting up new medical colleges and hospitals.

To improve healthcare services in rural and remote areas, the government will introduce special incentives for doctors and implement a policy banning private practice by government doctors.

Sixth Resolve: Strong Foundation – Modern Expansion

Urban areas will be expanded and civic amenities strengthened. Planned modern cities will be developed along with affordable housing for the urban poor.

Connectivity will be enhanced through the construction of five new expressways, while rural roads will be widened to two lanes in phases. Power infrastructure will be strengthened, and solar energy will be promoted through rooftop solar installations.

Tourism will receive a major boost, with key destinations being developed as national and international tourist hubs, supported by improved facilities along tourism circuits. A film city will be built to promote the film industry, and a world-class sports city will come up in Patna, along with sports Centres of Excellence in all districts.

The government will also complete the remaining works under Saat Nishchay - 2 and the Progress Journey, covering 430 approved schemes.

Seventh Resolve: Respect for All – Easy Living

The final resolve focuses on responsive governance, the use of modern technology and innovation to make life easier for citizens and ensure inclusive development.

Expressing confidence, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said Saat Nishchay–3 would play a pivotal role in realising the vision of a developed Bihar and positioning the state among the country’s most advanced regions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor