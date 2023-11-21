Nitish Kumar has failed to control Bihar: Samrat Choudhary.

Patna, Nov 21 Bihar BJP President Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar following frequent crime incidents and hooch tragedies in the state.

He also said that Nitish Kumar is failing to control Bihar and hence he should resign from the post of Chief Minister.

“The situation in Bihar is such that anyone can shoot common people anywhere. It happened at Lakhisarai a few days ago when a man opened fire on six people. Firing also happened in Vaishali. Sand mafias killed three persons, including an SI in Jamui.

"Hooch tragedies were reported from Sitamarhi and Gopalganj. Our team headed by Vijay Sinha, leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly, went to Sitamarhi and Hari Sahani,” Choudhary said.

“The state machinery is trying to suppress the voice of the victims who lost their loved ones in hooch tragedy. These incidents are reflecting that Nitish Kumar is failing to control Bihar,” he said.

“We are saying right from the beginning that NItish Kumar is now an elderly person. He needs treatment,” Choudhary said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor