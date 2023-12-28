Nitish Kumar has fallen in Lalu Prasad's trap: Giriraj Singh

Patna, Dec 28 Union minister Giriraj Singh claimed on Thursday that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has fallen in the 'trap' of Lalu Prasad, adding that he will soon be thrown out of the CM's chair.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Giriraj Singh said: “In the current political situation, Nitish Kumar has only two options -- either hand over the post of Chief Minister to Tejashwi Yadav, or merge JD-U with the RJD.

"If Nitish Kumar does not choose any one option, Lalu Prasad will throw him out of power. No one knows the political future of Nitish Kumar. He has leave the post of Chief Minister, be it in a week's time or in a month.”

“Lalu Prasad has laid the trap for Nitish Kumar. He will go soon. In the future, we will see an RJD Chief Minister,” Singh said.

On talks of Lalan Singh stepping down as JD-U national President, Giriraj Singh said: “Nitish Kumar is a person who does not trust anyone. When he snatched power from George Fernandes, Sharad Yadav was thrown out from the post of JD-U national President. What is the status of Lalan Singh? Nitish Kumar can remove him anytime.”

