Nitish Kumar Hikes Pension for Elderly, Disabled and Widowed Women from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100 Ahead of Bihar Polls

Ahead of Bihar Assembly elections 2025, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday, June 21, increased pension for elderly, disabled and widowed women from Rs 400 to Rs 1100 under the Social Security Pension Scheme. "I am happy to inform you that under the Social Security Pension Scheme, all the elderly, disabled and widowed women will now get a pension of Rs. 1100 instead of Rs. 400 every month," CM Kumar wrote on social media platform.

The increased amount will be deposited into the beneficiaries ' accounts from the month of October 2025. "All the beneficiaries will get a pension at the increased rate from the month of July. It will be ensured that this amount is sent to the account of all the beneficiaries on the 10th of the month. This will help 1 crore 9 lakh 69 thousand 255 beneficiaries a lot," the Bihar Chief Minister said in a post on X.

मुझे यह बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि सामाजिक सुरक्षा पेंशन योजना के तहत सभी वृद्धजनों, दिव्यांगजनों और विधवा महिलाओं को अब हर महीने 400 रु॰ की जगह 1100 रु॰ पेंशन मिलेगी। सभी लाभार्थियों को जुलाई महीने से पेंशन बढ़ी हुई दर पर मिलेगी। सभी लाभार्थियों के खाते में यह राशि महीने की 10… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) June 21, 2025

The Election Commission of India (ECI) began preparations for the upcoming crucial Bihar Assembly polls with over 200 booth-level agents. Agents participated in the training programme for the upcoming polls at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management in Delhi.

The assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in October or November this year. The BJP, JDU, and LJP will contest in alliance and look to return to power under the Nitish Kumar leadership in the state. In contrast, the INDIA Bloc will be challenging the incumbent Nitish Kumar government.