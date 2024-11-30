Nitish Kumar hits out at previous RJD govts for Bihar's underdevelopment

Patna, Nov 30 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar targeted the previous RJD government on Saturday accusing it of the state's underdevelopment.

After inaugurating the state-level Krishi Yantrikaran Mela under Agro Bihar 2024 in Gandhi Maidan in Patna, CM Nitish told media persons that during RJD's Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi's tenure as Chief Minister, no significant development occurred.

CM Nitish listed the achievements of his government in fostering development, particularly in the agriculture sector, since assuming office in November 2005 and compared it with the previous RJD governments.

"There was no development work in Bihar before 2005. They have done nothing for Bihar. When I took over the office, reforms in every sector began," he asserted.

The Chief Minister also emphasised his government's efforts in empowering women, noting their increased representation across various sectors. He highlighted this as one of the cornerstones of Bihar's progress under his leadership.

"Today, a large number of women are employed in every sector. We are responsible for women empowerment in Bihar," he stated, showcasing the state's efforts to increase opportunities and participation for women in the workforce.

He underscored the stark difference between Bihar's pre-2005 conditions and the reforms his government initiated.

"The people of the young generation do not know about the situation before 2005. There was nothing in Bihar. The development works started after I came to power," CM Nitish remarked, emphasising his administration's focus on progress across sectors.

CM Nitish's remarks reflected his pride in the initiatives, his government has undertaken, to elevate the state's socio-economic and infrastructural landscape.

At the fair, the Chief Minister was accompanied by Cabinet Minister Mangal Pandey and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha.

The fair, showcasing modern agricultural equipment, offers training programmes and includes cultural activities to engage and educate farmers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor