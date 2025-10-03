Nitish Kumar holds key JD-U workers’ meeting, calls for strengthening NDA schemes

Patna, Oct 3 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar convened a crucial meeting with Janata Dal (United) workers at his residence in Patna on Friday ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Around 400 party workers from across the state participated in the meeting.

During the session, Kumar sought feedback from the grassroots workers on the implementation of various government schemes, stressing that it was the collective responsibility of all party members to ensure NDA initiatives reach the people effectively.

Interestingly, the meeting also witnessed appeals from some party leaders to induct the Chief Minister’s son, Nishant Kumar, into active politics.

JD-U Nalanda District President Ajit Chandravanshi and District Vice President Bharat Sharma urged Nitish Kumar to encourage Nishant’s entry into political life, saying his involvement would energise the party cadre.

According to sources, Nitish Kumar assured them he would consider the matter, adding that workers in Nalanda had already reached a consensus on proposing Nishant Kumar as a candidate for future elections.

The meeting, which lasted nearly three hours, saw Nitish Kumar interact individually with each worker to gather updates about the political situation and public response in their respective constituencies.

Prominent leaders present at the meeting included Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha, Union Minister Lalan Singh, JD-U state president Umesh Kushwaha, and MLC Sanjay Gandhi.

Speculation about the political debut of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, has once again gained traction in Bihar politics.

Political observers point out that chatter about Nishant Kumar’s debut has been circulating for years, though Nitish Kumar has consistently maintained silence on the matter.

The renewed demand at a high-profile meeting of nearly 400 workers has once again brought the issue to the centre stage of Bihar politics.

Nishant Kumar occasionally gave public statements and urged people to support his father in the upcoming election.

