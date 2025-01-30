Nitish Kumar inaugurates 69 development projects worth ₹299.56 crore

Patna, Jan 30 Amid the ongoing Pragati Yatra, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached Madhepura on Thursday, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 69 development projects worth ₹299.56 crore.

The event took place at Government Polytechnic College, Udakishunganj, located in Rasalpur Dhuria Panchayat of Chausa block.

During his visit, the Chief Minister reviewed various development projects in Rasalpur Dhuria Panchayat. He also inspected stalls set up by different government departments at ITI, Udakishunganj, and interacted with beneficiaries.

Nitish Kumar also distributed cheques to self-help groups (SHGs) and Jeevika Didis: A tune of ₹33.98 crore was given to 5,251 SHGs and ₹82.55 crore to another 7,685 SHGs. Besides, ₹6.55 crore was given to 1,232 Jeevika Didis in the district.

The Chief Minister visited the Jeevika stalls, observed various products, and interacted with the women.

He recalled that in 2005, when his government took charge, SHGs were rare in Bihar.

"We took a loan from the World Bank and started forming SHGs under the name ‘Jeevika’. The Union government later adopted this model and implemented it nationwide as ‘Ajeevika’," Kumar said.

He emphasised the economic and social empowerment of women through SHGs, highlighting improvements in financial independence, confidence, and communication skills.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a Centre for Excellence at Government Polytechnic College and inspected the modern technology-based machines in the workshop. He also laid the foundation stone for the Bihar State Minority Residential School, to be constructed at a cost of ₹56.52 crore. Officials presented the project design, and Kumar directed that the sports ground adjacent to the school remain intact to ensure students have access to sports facilities.

He also inaugurated a sports ground worth ₹9.94 lakh at Raghunath Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School and interacted with students and athletes.

He further reviewed departmental stalls from various government sectors, including Industries, Health, Rural Development, Agriculture, Labour, Animal and Fisheries Resources, Social Welfare, and Education.

The Chief Minister was briefed on the widening and strengthening of the Yogi Raj (SH-58) road, spanning 14.90 km via Murli Chowk, Shri Krishna Tola, Polytechnic, and Vanshgopal Chowk.

He emphasised quality construction to ease public transportation. Officials also presented plans for a milk chilling plant in Gram Panchayat Bhadoul-Budhma, which the Chief Minister reviewed in detail.

