Nitish Kumar inaugurates Bihar’s first double-decker flyover in Patna

Patna, June 11 In a major boost to Bihar’s urban infrastructure, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday inaugurated the state’s first double-decker flyover in Patna, built at a cost of Rs 422 crore.

The structure, hailed as a landmark in the city’s smart mobility mission, aims to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in the capital.

Constructed along Ashoka Rajpath, the multi-tier flyover introduces a three-level traffic system -- the first of its kind in Bihar.

Tier 1 (Lower Deck) includes a 1.45 km stretch from Patna College to BN College. Tier 2 (Upper Deck) has a 2.2 km corridor from Kargil Chowk to Shatabdi Dwar, passing Patna Science College.

Ground Level Service Road is 90 per cent complete, providing additional support for surface traffic.

The flyover links key urban nodes, including the Patna Metro Rail Project and JP Ganga Path, and is expected to significantly decongest high-traffic areas such as PMCH, Science College, and Patna University.

It also facilitates smoother travel for commuters from the Mahatma Gandhi Setu, Kankarbagh, and nearby areas.

Integrated with broader urban development plans, the corridor connects to Bakarganj, Nala Road, multi-level parking facilities, and vital institutions, benefitting students, medical professionals, traders, and daily commuters alike.

Calling it “a confluence of technology, management, and aesthetics,” Nitish Kumar said the project represents Bihar’s evolving identity.

“This is not just a bridge, but a vision. It will transform city commuting and serve as a model for urban infrastructure across the state,” he said at the inauguration.

The Kargil Chowk -- Science College stretch, in particular, is expected to revolutionize mobility in central Patna, reducing travel time and improving emergency response access in the vicinity of major hospitals and colleges.

This landmark project marks a significant milestone in Patna's smart city journey and reflects Bihar’s growing emphasis on modern, future-ready infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor