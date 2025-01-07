Nitish Kumar inaugurates, lays foundation of projects worth Rs 109 crore in Siwan

Patna, Jan 7 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated and laid the foundations for 127 development projects worth Rs 109 crore during his visit to the state's Siwan district on Tuesday.

The event was part of the second phase of his Pragati Yatra, an initiative aimed at engaging with the public and reviewing ongoing projects across the state.

The main programme was held in Narayanpur village under the Pachrukhi block, where the Chief Minister interacted with the people and shared updates on developmental works.

Nitish Kumar inspected the Siwan bypass road and visited the Mohammadpur Mor to Chapuia-Gopalpur road. This road, which spans 13.8 km, is proposed for widening, and the Chief Minister urged the road construction department to expedite the work.

"After widening, this road will provide a smooth commute for residents. I have directed officials to ensure timely completion," Nitish Kumar said.

The Bihar CM also visited Karhanu village in Hussainganj block to inspect a pond renovated under the Jan Jivan Hariyali Scheme, launched in 2019.

"This scheme aims to renovate ponds, wells, and other water bodies to enhance the green cover and create an eco-friendly environment," the Chief Minister said.

He instructed officials to construct stairs along the pond's banks for better utility. Nitish Kumar visited an Anganwadi centre and a Primary Health Centre in the village to assess their functioning.

He reiterated that free medicines have been available in government hospitals since 2006, emphasizing the government’s commitment to healthcare access.

Nitish Kumar's Pragati Yatra underscores his administration's focus on connecting with people, accelerating infrastructure development, and implementing environmental and social welfare initiatives.

The Chief Minister's visit to Siwan highlights the government’s ongoing efforts to ensure balanced development across Bihar.

Earlier on Monday, he visited Vaishali district and inaugurated and laid down the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 276.80 crore, including an upcoming largest industrial park proposed in the district.

Nitish Kumar's third phase of Pragati Yatra is starting from January 16 to 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor