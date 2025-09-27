Nitish Kumar inaugurates, lays foundation stone for projects worth Rs 583 crore in Katihar

Patna, Sep 27 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 242 development schemes worth Rs 583 crore during a public event at the Gandhi Senior Secondary High School campus in Narhiya Panchayat of Sameli block in Katihar.

The CM unveiled the plaques remotely, inaugurating 224 schemes worth Rs 73.59 crore and laying the foundation for 18 projects worth Rs 332.53 crore.

Interacting with a large gathering of Jivika Didis, pensioners and other beneficiaries, Kumar highlighted a series of recent welfare measures aimed at boosting incomes and providing social security.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the government’s decision to substantially increase honorariums and pensions, including farmer advisors from Rs 13,000 to Rs 21,000 per month, cooks from Rs 1,650 to Rs 3,300 per month, home guards daily allowance from Rs 774 to Rs 1,121, artists’ pension up to Rs 3,000 per month, elderly, disabled and widows’ pension from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100 per month, accountants and IT assistants from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 per month, sanitation supervisors: from Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per month, rural housing assistants from Rs 16,540 to Rs 19,675 per month, Anganwadi workers from Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,000 per month, Sahayak Jivika cadres honorarium doubled, and PDS vendors’ margin money from Rs 90 to Rs 137 per quintal.

Additionally, Nitish Kumar pointed out that his government has ensured 125 units of free electricity for all domestic consumers, providing significant relief amid rising costs.

Jivika Didis praised the launch of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana (Chief Minister Women Employment Scheme), calling it a major step towards women’s self-reliance and economic empowerment.

Nitish Kumar said the government remains committed to uplifting every section of society and ensuring dignity for all.

He also targeted the RJD national president, Lalu Prasad Yadav and said during his era, he had only promoted his family members and not done any development works in Bihar.

After Katihar, Nitish Kumar inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 25 schemes worth Rs 8328.82 crore in Madhubani district as well.

An event was organised at the Power Grid ground in Sirsiya-Parsahi block of Madhubani district.

The projects include the inauguration of nine development schemes worth Rs 81.74 crore and the foundation stone laying of 16 schemes worth Rs 8247.08 crore.

This also includes the foundation stone laying of schemes announced for the development of the district during the Pragati Yatra.

After this, the Chief Minister interacted with a large number of pensioner beneficiaries, Jivika Didis, Anganwadi Sevika, Sahayika and other beneficiaries present at the dialogue program organised at the venue.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor