Nitish Kumar inaugurates & lays foundation stones of 172 projects in Sheikhpura

Patna, Feb 6 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, during his 'Pragati Yatra' on Thursday, inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 172 developmental projects in Sheikhpura district, amounting to Rs 133.24 crore.

This includes the inauguration of 120 projects worth Rs 96.33 crore and the foundation laying for 52 projects valued at Rs 36.71 crore.

The main event took place in Gangaur village under the Ghatkusumbha block, where the Chief Minister inaugurated a sports ground costing Rs 9.92 lakhs and the renovated Rajiv Gandhi Service Centre building worth Rs 14.99 lakhs.

He also inaugurated a library for Jivika Didi and an Anganwadi centre, inspecting their stalls at the venue.

Nitish Kumar highlighted initiatives like Jivika, which he credited with empowering women through self-help groups.

“The Jivika model has had widespread success in Bihar and it has been adopted by the Union government in the name of Aajivika. Other states also adopted this model, to make people financially self-reliant. I was the one who gave the name Jivika and now they recognise them as Jivika Didi,” Kumar said while interacting with the Jivika Didis.

Emphasising the importance of the library, Kumar noted that it would assist youth, children, and farmers in learning about the technical aspects of various micro and small-scale industries. He directed officials to construct a Panchayat building by June 2025.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inspected the Kasturba Gandhi girls' school and its laboratory, encouraging the students to pursue their studies diligently. He also visited a health and wellness centre, instructing doctors and medical staff to provide telemedicine services to patients.

Kumar reviewed stalls from various departments, including industry, health, rural works, agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries, labour, social welfare, transport, and education.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Udhyami Yojana, cheques totalling Rs 18.56 crore were distributed to 211 beneficiaries, while Rs 1.64 crore was given to 221 beneficiaries under the Laghu Udhyami Yojana. Additionally, Rs 49.46 crore was distributed to 1,200 self-help groups.

This initiative is part of the Chief Minister's ongoing 'Pragati Yatra,' aimed at reviewing and expediting developmental projects across the state.

Earlier in the week, Kumar inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 160 projects worth Rs 438.51 crore in Munger district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor