Nitish Kumar inspects infrastructural projects in Patna

Patna, Nov 25 Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted a sudden inspection of the Mandiri drain in Patna on Tuesday, catching officials off guard.

He was accompanied by Road Construction Minister Nitin Naveen, Patna District Magistrate Tyajrajan SM, Divisional Commissioner Chandrashekhar Singh, and several senior officers.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister expressed strong displeasure over the slow pace of the Mandiri Nala project.

He directly questioned the officials, saying, “I have visited this site multiple times. Why has the work still not been completed? You were present here last time as well. Complete the work as soon as possible.”

Nitish Kumar inspected the entire stretch and reviewed the project’s progress in detail.

He issued clear instructions to accelerate all pending work and ensure completion within the stipulated timeframe.

Since the formation of the new government, the Chief Minister has been conducting regular field visits, reflecting his firm stance against delays in development projects.

Nitish Kumar also inspected the construction of the Rajiv Nagar underground drainage system.

He directed officials to expedite the work, stating that once completed, the project will significantly reduce waterlogging in the area.

A two-lane road being constructed over the drain will further facilitate smooth traffic movement and give the city a cleaner, more organised appearance.

The Chief Minister later reviewed multiple ongoing projects across Patna’s urban region.

He inspected the construction of an underground drain and a four-lane road along the Serpentine Drain, stretching from Patel Golambar to the western end of Eco Park, and from the eastern end of Eco Park to Atal Path.

Officials informed him that the project includes paving the drain and building a road over it.

The Chief Minister emphasised the swift completion of both the drain repair work and the road construction to ensure better public transport flow and improved urban infrastructure.

Nitish Kumar reiterated that the timely completion of these urban development projects is essential to resolving waterlogging issues and enhancing Patna’s road network.

