Nitish Kumar inspects JD(U) war room ahead of Bihar Assembly poll results

Patna, Nov 13 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday visited the war room of the Janata Dal (United) on the eve of the Bihar Assembly polls results.

Chief Minister Nitish on Thursday made a surprise visit to the Janata Dal (United) headquarters in Patna to inspect the party's war room.

He reviewed the final preparations for counting day and held a brief interaction with senior party leaders and data monitoring teams.

CM Nitish spent around 10 minutes in the war room, examining the arrangements and issuing key instructions to ensure smooth coordination on the counting day. After the inspection, he returned to his official residence.

The JD(U) war room has been set up to monitor counting trends and booth-wise updates from across the state.

The Chief Minister's visit is being seen as a signal of confidence within the NDA camp, which has been buoyed by exit poll projections, indicating a clear majority for the alliance.

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Nitish offered prayers at Patna's Mahavir Temple, visited the High Court, Mazar, and Gurudwara, in what political observers see as an attempt to convey a message of unity and gratitude ahead of the results.

With the results due on Friday, both major alliances are in final-stage strategy mode, and CM Nitish is said to be closely monitoring developments from Patna.

On the eve of the Bihar Assembly election results, political temperatures soared, as both camps expressed confidence in their victory.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha asserted that the NDA is set to form the government once again, crediting the alliance's development agenda.

"The people of Bihar voted for the development programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Tomorrow is the day of results, and the people have chosen a double-engine government," Deputy CM Sinha said.

Meanwhile, RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha dismissed the NDA's confidence, recalling the 2015 elections.

"They burst firecrackers in 2015 too, but after the results, all the firecrackers were sent to us," Jha quipped.

He further claimed that the Grand Alliance will win 75 per cent of the seats in the Bihar Assembly.

