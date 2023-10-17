Nitish Kumar is fit and healthy, says JD-U leader

Patna, Oct 17 While the opposition BJP leaders are expressing concerns over the health of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, JD-U leader and spokesperson Sunil Kumar Singh said that his health is fine, adding that the opposition BJP is playing "cheap politics" on it.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is facing mediapersons. He is attending public events. As per my observation as a doctor, he is fit and healthy," Singh said.

In the last few months, the Chief Minister has given unusual statements to the opposition party leaders to target him.

"He frequently becomes a victim of speech error these days. The latest incident occurred on October 12 when he named Bihar Chief Secretary Amir Subhani as 'Chief Mukhyamantri'. When officials corrected him, he said state Chief Secretary and declared himself as "Faltu Mukhyamantri".

Recently in Janata Darbar, Nitish Kumar asked officials to call the Bihar Home Minister. The officers present at that place were in a strange situation but Nitish Kumar repeatedly asked them to call the State Home Minister.

In Bihar, Nitish Kumar is holding the post of Home Minister himself. Then the officers finally called a senior IAS officer.

At another government event, Nitish Kumar claimed himself as Home Minister of the country and said that when he was holding the post, he gave reservation to sportspersons in the department.

Nitish Kumar did not hold the post of Union Home Minister in his life. He was the Union Railways and the Agriculture Minister.

Following such statements by Nitish Kumar, former MP Arun Kumar has alleged: "Officials and leaders of JD-U are serving him tablets of memory loss. As a result, he (Nitish Kumar) is losing memory and making awkward statements."

Prashant Kishor, the political strategist-turned-convener of 'Jan Suraj Campaign', has claimed that the elderly age of Nitish Kumar is affecting him and hence he is making strange statements.

BJP State President Samrat Chaudhary has asked Nitish Kumar to leave the post of Chief Minister and relieve the people of Bihar.

