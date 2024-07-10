Nitish Kumar lacks authority: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, July 10 Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday sharply criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that he ‘lacks authority’.

“He is helpless, weak, and an incapable Chief Minister. He lacks authority and cannot stop the increasing crime, corruption, and migration. There is administrative chaos in the state. Not a single employee or official listens to the Chief Minister,” the LoP said.

The LoP's attack against the Chief Minister came after Nitish Kumar offered to touch the feet of an engineer of the JP Ganga Pathway project in Patna.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the third phase of the JP Ganga Pathway and during the event, he expressed displeasure over the delay in the project's completion and offered to hold the feet of the officials to get the work done faster.

When he headed towards an engineer to hold his feet, the officials, including Additional Chief Secretary of the Road Construction Department Pratyaya Amrit, stopped him.

This is not the first time Nitish Kumar has made such a gesture. In one of the previous events, he folded his hands before an IAS officer to expedite work.

The newly inaugurated phase of the JP Ganga Pathway allows commuters to travel the 17 km distance from Digha to Patna Ghat.

The first phase of the JP Ganga Pathway, from Digha to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), became operational on June 24, 2022. The second phase, from PMCH to Gaighat, opened to commuters on August 14, 2023. The total length of the pathway from Digha to Didarganj is 20.5 km, with ongoing work on the remaining 3.5 km of pillar installation and segment fitting.

The Chief Minister has directed the construction company to complete the remaining project up to Didarganj by next year.

