Nitish Kumar launches Rs 1,911 crore development projects in Kaimur, Rohtas

Patna, Sep 24 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 1,911 crore across Kaimur and Rohtas districts, promising a new phase of infrastructure growth and social development.

At a grand ceremony held at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel College, Bhabua, Nitish Kumar launched 178 projects worth Rs 980.15 crore for Kaimur district.

Among them, he laid the foundation stones for 51 projects worth Rs 854.66 crore, while 127 projects having a cost of Rs 125.49 crore were inaugurated in the district.

Some of the major works include the Zamania–Kakrait Ganga Water Lift Irrigation Scheme at the cost of Rs 528.44 crore, the widening of Kudra–Chenari–Malhipur road worth Rs 147 crore, and the Rehal–Chaurasan temple road via Rohtasgarh Fort at the cost of Rs 66.89 crore.

Additional initiatives cover roads, degree colleges, playgrounds, and 175 other infrastructure projects worth over Rs 239 crore.

Later in Sasaram, the district headquarters of Rohtas, Nitish Kumar inaugurated and laid the foundation for projects worth Rs 931 crore at the School Education Project campus, including electricity, urban development, and canal-path widening schemes announced earlier during his Pragati Yatra.

The Chief Minister interacted with pension beneficiaries, Jeevika Didis, electricity consumers, and local workers, directing officials to promptly address their grievances.

Addressing a workers’ dialogue at Fazalganj New Stadium in Sasaram, Nitish Kumar took a swipe at the Lalu Prasad Yadav family, saying, “In the past, women from only one family were promoted. Since we came to power, we have been promoting women from every section of society.”

He also highlighted fencing initiatives, noting that while earlier governments only focused on graveyard fencing, his administration is now fencing temples and graveyards older than seven years to maintain communal harmony.

Nitish Kumar asserted that these projects will raise living standards, improve connectivity, and give a new direction to regional development in Bihar.

