Nitish Kumar lays foundation stone for 1,300 urban development projects in Bihar

Patna, Sep 22 Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated the foundation stone for 1,300 projects under the Mukhyamantri Samagra Shahari Vikas Yojna (Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Urban Development Scheme) across 33 districts of Bihar, at a total cost of Rs 769.63 crore.

The event was held at the Mauryalok Complex, where the Chief Minister also laid the foundation for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads in the Patna Municipal Corporation area (Rs 124.44 crore) and the construction of six mechanised garbage transfer stations for solid waste management at a cost of Rs 69.97 crore.

During the ceremony, CM Nitish Kumar inaugurated new facilities under the Patna Smart City Project at Mauryalok, costing Rs 15 crore, inspected the newly constructed Mauryal Mandapam, and handed out appointment letters to 22 city managers, including Neetu Kumari, Varsha Kumari, Nishan Parveen, Ritesh Kumar, and Ashish Ranjan.

He also released a booklet detailing the Comprehensive Urban Development Scheme and flagged off Swachhata Express vehicles under the Swachhata Seva Abhiyan, honouring sanitation workers Sulekha Devi, Malti Devi, Shravan Kumar, Ajay Paswan, and Savita Devi.

Additionally, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the 35.65 km extension of the JP Gangapath project, connecting Digha-Sherpur-Bihta, at a cost of Rs 6,495.79 crore.

Upon completion, the project will improve connectivity with the Patna-Ara-Buxar National Highway (NH-922), the Lucknow-Ghazipur Purvanchal Expressway, and the Ara-Mohania National Highway (NH-319).

CM Nitish Kumar emphasised that the extension will ease traffic congestion along Danapur-Chhitnawan-Maner, and facilitate better access to NIT Patna, IIT Patna, and Bihta Airport.

The Chief Minister urged officials to ensure timely completion with high quality, highlighting the significance of these projects for urban development, improved infrastructure, and the convenience of citizens in Bihar’s capital.

From Digha, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for five other roads with a total length of 225.475 kilometres at a cost of Rs 2,900 crore.

These include Dhoraiya-Inglis Mor Asarganj Road in Banka, Munger, and Bhagalpur having length-58.47 km at the cost of Rs 650 crore 51 lakh, Hathauri-Aurai Road in Muzaffarpur, length-21.3 km, cost-Rs 814 crore 22 lakh, including high level bridge, Ara-Ekauna-Khaira-Sahar Road in Bhojpur district, length-32.26 km, costing Rs 373 crore 56 lakh, Chhapra-Manjhi-Darouli-Guthni Road in Saran and Siwan, length-72.18 km, at the cost of Rs 701 crore 26 lakh, Banganga-Jethian-Gahlot-Bindas Road in Nawada district connecting, Nalanda and Gaya, length-41.25 km, at the cost of Rs 361 crore 32 lakh.

