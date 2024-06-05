Nitish Kumar Leaves For Delhi To Attend NDA Meeting After Lok Sabha Election Results (Watch Video)

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will hold its first meeting in Delhi on Wednesday after the 2024 Lok Sabha election results to discuss the roles and ministerial quotas for the Modi government.Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar will also attend the meeting, along with Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) National President Chirag Paswan, and Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) National President Jitan Ram Manjhi.Following the Lok Sabha election results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Nitish on Tuesday, informing him of the meeting called at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Nitish is once again at the centre of politics in the country.

Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar leaves for Delhi to attend the NDA meeting. pic.twitter.com/Ob7UQ54gCx — IANS (@ians_india) June 5, 2024

It is worth noting that Bihar CM returned to Patna from Delhi on Monday after meeting with PM Modi. Out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, the NDA secured 30 seats and the INDIA bloc won nine seats. Independent candidate Pappu Yadav won the remaining one -- the Purnia Lok Sabha constituency.Within Bihar's NDA, JD(U) secured 12 seats, BJP 12 seats, LJP (R) five seats, and HAM one seat. In the INDIA bloc, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) secured four seats, Congress three seats, and CPI (ML) two seats.

Compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA suffered a loss of nine seats in Bihar. In 2019, the NDA had won 39 seats.JD(U) lost four, and the BJP lost five seats this time. With the BJP falling short of a majority in the Lok Sabha and needing the NDA allies to form the government at the Centre, Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) head Nitish Kumar and TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu have emerged as potential kingmakers.

