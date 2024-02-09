Nitish Kumar-Led Bihar Government to Undergo Floor Test on February 12

After nearly two weeks since his return to the NDA alliance, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to undergo a crucial floor test in the Assembly on February 12. The session is scheduled to commence at 11 am, with an initial address by the Speaker, followed by the Governor's session at 11:30 am.

The JD(U)-led NDA government is expected to propose the removal of Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary, affiliated with the RJD. Choudhary had previously refused to resign, stating his intent to continue until the Assembly session began.

Subsequently, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will present a motion of confidence for his government, with the NDA, boasting 128 legislators in the 243-member assembly, expected to secure victory. The opposition, comprising the RJD, Congress, and Left parties within the Mahagathbandhan, commands 114 lawmakers, with the RJD holding the majority with 79 MLAs.

Nitish Kumar's departure from the Mahagathbandhan alliance and his return to the NDA on January 28 stirred political dynamics. Notably, 16 out of 19 Congress MLAs traveled to Hyderabad on February 4 to avert potential poaching attempts, planning to return to Patna a day before the floor test. Sources within the Congress expressed concerns over potential poaching attempts, particularly from the JD(U), rather than the BJP."